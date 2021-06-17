Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0176 on Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Banano has a market cap of $22.21 million and $317,176.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banano has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002209 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00058966 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003916 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,675 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,116,951 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

