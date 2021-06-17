BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Short Interest Down 18.3% in May

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXS. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NYSE:BXS traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. 1,149,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.52.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,610,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the first quarter valued at about $20,956,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 48.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229,226 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

