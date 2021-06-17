Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,424 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 1.18% of Bandwidth worth $37,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.75.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,517 shares of company stock worth $1,142,405. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $128.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.87 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

