Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND opened at $128.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.87 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $107.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $46,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,405. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Bandwidth by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

