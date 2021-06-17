Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lowered by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,330,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328,882 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.8% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.97.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.04. 2,678,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,466,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $343.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

