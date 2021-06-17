Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lifted by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.9% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,466,832. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $347.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.97.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.