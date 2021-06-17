Bank of Hawaii Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,498 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $76.17. 25,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,735. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

