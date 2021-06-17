Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 281,817 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 840,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,817 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.38% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $237,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 435,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,582,000 after purchasing an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

Shares of APD traded down $4.65 on Thursday, hitting $295.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

