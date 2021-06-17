Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 49,046 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.76% of Open Text worth $236,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

OTEX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

