Bank of Montreal Can Buys 107,684 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,609,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.89% of Xylem worth $170,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

NYSE XYL traded down $2.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.61. 20,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,761.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

