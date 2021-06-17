Bank of Montreal Can Buys 235,840 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,428,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,840 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.16% of Raytheon Technologies worth $188,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 304,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

