Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,181,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.65% of CGI worth $354,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CGI by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIB. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,353. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.52. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

