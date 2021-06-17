Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,483,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 434,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.98% of Cheniere Energy worth $181,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

