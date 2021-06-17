Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,525 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 3.73% of FirstService worth $252,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of FSV traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.35. 3,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,510. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $95.75 and a 12-month high of $177.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

