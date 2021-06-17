Bank of Montreal Can Has $198.22 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,633,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 438,745 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Oracle worth $198,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Oracle stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 562,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,526,918. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $221.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $73,128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,491,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock worth $625,629,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

