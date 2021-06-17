Bank of Montreal Can Has $399.98 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 371,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.53% of Baidu worth $399,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $18,462,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Baidu by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $185.02. The stock had a trading volume of 97,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,647,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.25.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

