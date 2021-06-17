Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.79% of Nutrien worth $559,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Nutrien by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,833,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,472,000 after acquiring an additional 325,126 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,383,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,124,000 after acquiring an additional 889,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $206,558,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.25. 126,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,607. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.