Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 361,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.73% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $236,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,568 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 49.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 296,883 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 43,533.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded down $5.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.07. 124,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.20. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

