Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.61% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $169,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD traded up $1.86 on Thursday, reaching $1,351.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,280.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $763.98 and a 12-month high of $1,367.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

