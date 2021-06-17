Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,515,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of HDFC Bank worth $186,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,558. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.