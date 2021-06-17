Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 112,910 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.51% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $202,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,525,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after buying an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after buying an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,154,000 after buying an additional 292,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after buying an additional 283,094 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $3.77 on Thursday, hitting $192.10. 36,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,312. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.63 and a 52 week high of $196.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

