Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.61% of General Dynamics worth $318,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

GD traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

