Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.39% of Target worth $397,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.52. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The firm has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

