Bank of Montreal Can Sells 49,399 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Deere & Company worth $248,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.22.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $14.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $322.35. The company had a trading volume of 122,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,484. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.39. The stock has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $148.19 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

