Bank of Montreal Can Sells 667,195 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,299,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 667,195 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of International Business Machines worth $175,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.43. 147,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,929,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.