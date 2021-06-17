Bank of Montreal Can Sells 99,458 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.72% of The Allstate worth $253,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,352,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 520,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,978. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

