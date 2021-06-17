Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 526,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 70,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 74.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 194,161 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 98.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

NYSE:BGH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 78,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,818. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.49. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $16.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

