Baron Financial Group LLC Buys 50,950 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 214.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $$82.16 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 26,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,735. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

