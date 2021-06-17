Baron Financial Group LLC Buys 9,260 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,903,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,705,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,466,000 after buying an additional 393,895 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,349,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,098,000 after buying an additional 307,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 576.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 336,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 272,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $39.01. 14,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,007. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $39.89.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.