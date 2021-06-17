Baron Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises 3.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000.

Shares of CGW traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.56. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,104. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.24 and a 1-year high of $54.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.77.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

