Baron Financial Group LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baron Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,599,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.92. 48,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.49. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $184.70 and a fifty-two week high of $263.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

