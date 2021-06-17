Baron Financial Group LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 258.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,323. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.47 and a 52 week high of $108.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.83.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

