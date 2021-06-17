Baron Financial Group LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWB. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,985 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,844,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,689,000 after buying an additional 367,970 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 124,448 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 85,406 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $5,118,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,015. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $58.57 and a 1 year high of $92.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.12.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.