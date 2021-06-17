Baron Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up 1.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC owned 0.27% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QAI. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

QAI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,307. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $32.76.

