Baron Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,495 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 5.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after buying an additional 86,197 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.87. 546,372 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.49. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

