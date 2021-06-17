Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after purchasing an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,549,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $488.55. 40,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,052. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $311.27 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.02.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

