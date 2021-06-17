Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,810,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 13th total of 20,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.72.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE:GOLD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,376,963. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Barrick Gold by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 4,654,680 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $106,033,000 after purchasing an additional 376,013 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 109.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 581,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 304,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 296,568 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.