Base Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004559 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $174,277.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00061166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00024767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.64 or 0.00763558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00084236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042194 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,022,874 coins and its circulating supply is 716,426 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

