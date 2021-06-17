Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:BHC opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

