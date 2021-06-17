Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Baxter International worth $611,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 4.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

Shares of BAX opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

