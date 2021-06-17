Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $114.59. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $111.80, with a volume of 336 shares trading hands.

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.67.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.