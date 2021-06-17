BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BBTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins assumed coverage on BBTV in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

BBTVF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03. BBTV has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

