Beacon (BECN) Trading 25% Higher This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00004987 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $397.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00027515 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000610 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001582 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002049 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.