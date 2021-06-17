BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 17th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $54.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00093211 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.