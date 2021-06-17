Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will report $4.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.59 billion and the lowest is $4.45 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $19.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $19.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.78 billion to $19.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

NYSE BDX opened at $240.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.69. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

