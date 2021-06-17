BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $333.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.36. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.64, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 292,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,170,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,847 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.