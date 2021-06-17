BellRing Brands (BRBR) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) is one of 27 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare BellRing Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.06% -1.22% 4.30% BellRing Brands Competitors 4.62% 11.05% 4.59%

99.0% of BellRing Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands’ rivals have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BellRing Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 1 9 0 2.90 BellRing Brands Competitors 350 1193 1212 33 2.33

BellRing Brands currently has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.35%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 0.43%. Given BellRing Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BellRing Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million $23.50 million 47.98 BellRing Brands Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.52

BellRing Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands. BellRing Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BellRing Brands rivals beat BellRing Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

