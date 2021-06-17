BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.20

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 4712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

