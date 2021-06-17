Belt Trading Up 83.4% Over Last Week (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00137864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00180015 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.74 or 0.00921398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,894.40 or 1.00177513 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

