Benchmark Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $12.30 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.30 million and $168,208.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00003434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00059663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.23 or 0.00752984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00084010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042323 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 24,553,289 coins and its circulating supply is 9,519,758 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.